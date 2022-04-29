Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $67.39 on 04/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.78, while the highest price level was $68.02. The company report on April 26, 2022 that CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDS CAESARS REWARDS® VISA® PROGRAM; MEMBERS CAN NOW EARN THEIR WAY TO HIGHER TIER STATUS WITH EVERY PURCHASE.

New Program Adds Tier Credits and More, Creating More Ways Than Ever to Earn with Caesars Rewards .

Supported by Bread Financial, Reimagined Rewards Program is Designed to Enhance Loyalty, Improve Cardholder Experience .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3220098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $115.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.60, while it was recorded at 66.29 for the last single week of trading, and 90.85 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,050 million, or 95.60% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.11 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,171,201 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 13,977,879 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 173,275,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,424,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,195 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,242,369 shares during the same period.