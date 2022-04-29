Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] loss -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $23.07 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2022.

Old Republic International Corporation represents 304.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.39 billion with the latest information. ORI stock price has been found in the range of $22.75 to $23.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 2990640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.27.

Trading performance analysis for ORI stock

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.38, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.05 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $5,125 million, or 73.80% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,370,463, which is approximately 5.868% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,119,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $648.71 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $517.85 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 3.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 13,774,558 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 14,622,325 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 193,742,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,139,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,103 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 865,991 shares during the same period.