Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] price surged by 0.59 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on April 7, 2022 that NetApp Announces Intent to Acquire Instaclustr, the Industry Leading Platform for Deploying and Managing Open-Source Data and Workflow Applications as a Service.

Acquisition Will Bring Management, Monitoring and Optimization for Storage, Compute and Data Together with Fully Managed Application Services to Provide Customers a Platform for Cloud Applications from the Datacenter to the Public Cloud.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Instaclustr, a leading platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 3966896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. NetApp Inc. shares reached a high of $76.06 and dropped to a low of $74.38 until finishing in the latest session at $75.00.

The one-year NTAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.43. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $97.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $96, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NTAP stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTAP shares from 85 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.74, while it was recorded at 75.70 for the last single week of trading, and 86.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NTAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 8.80%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,443 million, or 94.60% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,528,859, which is approximately 0.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 19,695,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -1.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

385 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 15,099,763 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 15,585,494 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 175,216,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,902,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,730,264 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 563,118 shares during the same period.