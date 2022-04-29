Wall Street Analyst Downgrade America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.96%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East – Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open.

Over the last 12 months, AMX stock rose by 42.52%. The one-year America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.3. The average equity rating for AMX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.56 billion, with 3.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, AMX stock reached a trading volume of 3504585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AMX Stock Performance Analysis:

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.10, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 18.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.99 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 22.91%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Insider Position Details

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 18,221,010 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 20,910,927 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 165,838,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,970,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,939 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,014 shares during the same period.