UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] moved up 6.34: Why It’s Important

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] closed the trading session at $3.69 on 04/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.41, while the highest price level was $3.78. The company report on April 26, 2022 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces 2022 Q1 Earnings Conference Call.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, UWMC reached to a volume of 2952042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on UWMC stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UWMC shares from 8.75 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.82%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106 million, or 33.40% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,930,982, which is approximately 10.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,440,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.41 million in UWMC stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $4.62 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 9,797,693 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,309,778 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,571,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,679,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,210,625 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,523,285 shares during the same period.