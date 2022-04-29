The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] moved down -0.23: Why It’s Important

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $38.83 during the day while it closed the day at $38.48. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”, formerly known as TCG BDC, Inc.) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing the quarterly results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The conference call and webcast will be available on the Carlyle Secured Lending website at carlylesecuredlending.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 394-4623 (U.S.) or +1 (409) 350-3158 (international) and referencing “Carlyle Secured Lending Financial Results Call.” The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website and an archived replay of the webcast also will be available on the website soon after the live conference call.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CG stock has declined by -18.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.19% and lost -29.91% year-on date.

The market cap for CG stock reached $15.69 billion, with 356.26 million shares outstanding and 230.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 3123051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $66.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.26.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.55, while it was recorded at 39.15 for the last single week of trading, and 49.59 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 1.52%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,551 million, or 50.20% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 33,218,246, which is approximately 93.552% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,315,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.25 million in CG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $728.08 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 3.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 41,838,640 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 17,823,503 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 136,575,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,237,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,792 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,628,219 shares during the same period.