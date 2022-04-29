T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Revenue clocked in at $7.67 billion, down -34.21% YTD: What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] closed the trading session at $129.36 on 04/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $126.94, while the highest price level was $132.41. The company report on April 28, 2022 that T. ROWE PRICE PUBLISHES ANNUAL 401(K) BENCHMARKING DATA ON PARTICIPANT BEHAVIOR AND PLAN DESIGN.

Reference Point data shows that 401(k) participants are continuing positive retirement savings behavior in the aftermath of the Global Pandemic .

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services for investors and plan sponsors, released today Reference Point, its annual 401(k) benchmarking report featuring year-over-year data and analysis on participant behavior and plan design. The report is based on the firm’s full-service recordkeeping client data.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.21 percent and weekly performance of -7.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TROW reached to a volume of 2873736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $151.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $166.50 to $159. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $175, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TROW stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TROW shares from 253 to 246.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83.

TROW stock trade performance evaluation

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.27, while it was recorded at 132.66 for the last single week of trading, and 184.59 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.90 and a Gross Margin at +84.38. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 12.20%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,117 million, or 73.90% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,558,223, which is approximately -0.979% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,809,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 2.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 572 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 8,281,258 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 8,457,152 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 146,504,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,242,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,236 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,416,135 shares during the same period.