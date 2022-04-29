Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] is -32.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.87%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2022 Results.

Total Revenue Growth Up 20% Year-Over-Year Driven By Strategic Outdoor Power Equipment Acquisitions And A Sustained Strong Demand Environment.

Gross Margin* Improved Over 200 Basis Points Sequentially Driven By Strong Price Realization .

Over the last 12 months, SWK stock dropped by -39.31%. The one-year Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.02. The average equity rating for SWK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.56 billion, with 159.60 million shares outstanding and 150.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SWK stock reached a trading volume of 5249403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $192.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $215 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

SWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.87. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.24 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.57, while it was recorded at 137.48 for the last single week of trading, and 176.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 13.11%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,172 million, or 98.80% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,848,933, which is approximately 19.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,866,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in SWK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $962.32 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly -15.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 13,633,809 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 14,822,748 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 114,486,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,942,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,926,295 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,228,088 shares during the same period.