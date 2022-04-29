Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] Revenue clocked in at $285.99 million, down -34.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Sierra Metals Inc. [AMEX: SMTS] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Sierra Metals Announces New High-Grade Zone Discovery at Its Yauricocha Mine in Peru.

Exploration drilling of 8 holes, intercepts high grade sulfide adjacent to existing underground operations at Yauricocha Mine.

Drilling demonstrates high grade mineralization potential which continues and remains open above the 1120 level.

Sierra Metals Inc. represents 163.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.79 million with the latest information. SMTS stock price has been found in the range of $0.85 to $0.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 506.81K shares, SMTS reached a trading volume of 3714335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sierra Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SMTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Metals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, SMTS shares dropped by -28.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for Sierra Metals Inc. [SMTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2825, while it was recorded at 0.9039 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7241 for the last 200 days.