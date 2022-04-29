ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Revenue clocked in at $5.89 billion, down -22.35% YTD: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.51%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) Tools. This is the fourth consecutive year that ServiceNow was recognized for its Strategic Portfolio Management solution (formerly known as IT Business Management) and second straight year positioned as a Leader.

Built on the Now Platform, ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management delivers business agility, enabling organizations to plan, align, deliver, and track business outcomes across different systems within the enterprise. With new out-of-the-box support for Scaled Agile frameworks like SAFe, ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management leverages a single platform with a one data model, one architecture design, to help ensure all stakeholders and investments are aligned to customer value, no matter what methodologies teams use to deliver work (Agile, traditional, and hybrid).

Over the last 12 months, NOW stock dropped by -0.19%. The one-year ServiceNow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.09. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.04 billion, with 199.34 million shares outstanding and 199.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, NOW stock reached a trading volume of 3762594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $672.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $775 to $660, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on NOW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOW shares from 807 to 810.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 24.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 60.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 540.00, while it was recorded at 474.00 for the last single week of trading, and 600.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +77.05. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 26.04%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,268 million, or 89.70% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,190,700, which is approximately 0.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,989,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.06 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.13 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 731 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 9,759,220 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 8,451,820 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 156,916,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,127,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,124 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 720,333 shares during the same period.