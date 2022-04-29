Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $3.80

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -22.79%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces $2.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase of 9,339,436 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price per share of $0.25, for gross proceeds of approximately $2.3 million, in a registered direct offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -57.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.25 and lowest of $0.2043 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.51, which means current price is +2.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 413.54K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 3721936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.21. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -48.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.69 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3805, while it was recorded at 0.2744 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6690 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -696.27 and a Gross Margin at +98.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -693.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.70% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,585,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,354,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in SLRX stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.15 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 676,604 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,116,315 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,477,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,270,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,732 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,408 shares during the same period.