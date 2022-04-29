Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Stock trading around $19.38 per share: What’s Next?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $19.38 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Qualtrics X4 is Now Live on XM+.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The world’s largest experience management event is now fully digital on Qualtrics’ new XM+ streaming service.

Hear from a phenomenal lineup of speakers with Michelle Obama, Reese Witherspoon, Chip and Joanna Gaines, as well as executives from leading brands including Lumen and Chipotle.

Qualtrics International Inc. represents 556.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.25 billion with the latest information. XM stock price has been found in the range of $18.67 to $19.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 4909500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for XM stock

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.38. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -34.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 20.14 for the last single week of trading, and 35.71 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,399 million, or 80.60% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 23,738,497, which is approximately 4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,175,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.44 million in XM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $146.44 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 135.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 52,025,741 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,214,962 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 63,539,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,780,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,484,423 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,047,296 shares during the same period.