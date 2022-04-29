PTC Inc. [PTC] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $138

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 17.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $114.39. The company report on April 27, 2022 that PTC ANNOUNCES SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Strong Q2 performance; Raising FY’22 ARR, Free Cash Flow, and Revenue guidance.

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2684377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PTC Inc. stands at 4.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for PTC stock reached $13.83 billion, with 117.35 million shares outstanding and 104.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 658.55K shares, PTC reached a trading volume of 2684377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PTC Inc. [PTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTC shares is $149.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PTC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for PTC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PTC stock. On January 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PTC shares from 130 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PTC stock performed recently?

PTC Inc. [PTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, PTC shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for PTC Inc. [PTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.23, while it was recorded at 101.78 for the last single week of trading, and 119.33 for the last 200 days.

PTC Inc. [PTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Inc. [PTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.02 and a Gross Margin at +77.84. PTC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.39.

Return on Total Capital for PTC is now 12.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.86. Additionally, PTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.PTC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PTC Inc. [PTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Inc. go to 11.35%.

Insider trade positions for PTC Inc. [PTC]

There are presently around $12,320 million, or 90.30% of PTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,939,614, which is approximately 1.211% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,719,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.48 million in PTC stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $639.44 million in PTC stock with ownership of nearly 7.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PTC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in PTC Inc. [NASDAQ:PTC] by around 10,268,534 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 7,508,656 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 89,925,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,702,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,851,188 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,288,120 shares during the same period.