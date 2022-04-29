Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock Initiated by SMBC Nikko analyst, price target now $27

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $26.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Curator Hotel and Resort Collection Selects Canary Technologies as a Preferred Vendor for Digital Credit-Card Authorizations.

PCI-compliant solution will help Curator’s member hotels process credit card payments more securely and efficiently.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust represents 130.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.42 billion with the latest information. PEB stock price has been found in the range of $24.98 to $26.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 3319877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $26.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PEB stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PEB shares from 25 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 25.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $3,795 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,324,962, which is approximately 0.473% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,252,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.3 million in PEB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $195.81 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 11,861,699 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,130,334 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 122,762,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,754,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250,663 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,764,229 shares during the same period.