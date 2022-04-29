Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Is Currently -1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] loss -1.03% or -0.03 points to close at $2.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2944325 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.87, the shares rose to $2.91 and dropped to $2.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORC points out that the company has recorded -42.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, ORC reached to a volume of 2944325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 96.33.

Trading performance analysis for ORC stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $112 million, or 22.30% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,474,516, which is approximately 13.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,777,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.45 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.5 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 35.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 6,374,384 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,378,164 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 22,199,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,951,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,624 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,564,665 shares during the same period.