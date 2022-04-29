Oppenheimer slashes price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] – find out why.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.52 at the close of the session, down -2.59%. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Aurinia Announces Year-Two Commitment to Patient Navigation Grant Program to Address Barriers for Individuals Living with Lupus and Lupus Nephritis.

– Company seeks proposals to create and sustain community-focused programs to support underserved populations with these conditions –.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today, affirmed its commitment to individuals living with the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN) through the sponsorship of charitable grants to establish or expand community-focused patient navigator programs. This is the second year of this unique program aimed at eliminating barriers to care for individuals living with SLE/LN. LN is a serious manifestation of SLE that can cause irreversible kidney damage and kidney failure and significantly affects more Black, Asian, and Hispanic individuals than non-Hispanic White individuals. Selected applicants may receive up to $50,000 over a one-year period.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -54.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.95 and lowest of $9.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.97, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 2717632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $25.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUPH shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.33, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $430 million, or 29.20% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,728,116, which is approximately -38.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,750,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.98 million in AUPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $35.68 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -11.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 9,119,453 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 15,348,928 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 16,407,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,876,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,091,014 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,781,291 shares during the same period.