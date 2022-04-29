NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell -13.77% so far this year. What now?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.40 during the day while it closed the day at $37.15. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Powering Customers Forward in an Era of Data, Digitization, and Decarbonization.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– NRG Energy.

NRG Energy Inc. stock has also loss -6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has declined by -4.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.45% and lost -13.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $9.79 billion, with 245.00 million shares outstanding and 240.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 2869149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $44 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $42, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.13, while it was recorded at 37.30 for the last single week of trading, and 40.08 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,681 million, or 98.60% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,499,629, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,368,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.98 million in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $639.89 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 21,402,572 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 25,084,760 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 187,186,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,673,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,503,217 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,705,910 shares during the same period.