Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] moved up 2.13: Why It’s Important

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Nano Dimension Announces First Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro-Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on May 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

Over the last 12 months, NNDM stock dropped by -62.65%. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $779.67 million, with 270.72 million shares outstanding and 258.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, NNDM stock reached a trading volume of 3984856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.70 and a Current Ratio set at 41.00.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $146 million, or 19.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,911,493, which is approximately -4.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,701,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.42 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.97 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly -17.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 8,270,939 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,603,469 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 35,753,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,628,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,596 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,603,318 shares during the same period.