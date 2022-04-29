Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] – find out why.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -3.19% or -1.34 points to close at $40.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3336953 shares. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Envista Completes Acquisition of Carestream Dental’s Intraoral Scanner Business.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Carestream Dental’s Intraoral Scanner business. As previously announced, this business will be rebranded as DEXIS and will operate as part of the Envista Equipment and Consumables Segment.

Envista Holdings Corporation CEO Amir Aghdaei said, “We are very excited to add a suite of world-class intra-oral scanners and software to our portfolio. Intra-oral scans are often the first step in the digital workflow and critical to many high value dental procedures including implants, prosthetics, and aligners. This acquisition further enables our purpose of partnering with dental professionals to improve patients’ lives by digitizing, personalizing, and democratizing dental care.”.

It opened the trading session at $42.10, the shares rose to $42.10 and dropped to $39.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded 7.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 3336953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $54.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVST shares from 31 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 22.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.19 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.86, while it was recorded at 42.23 for the last single week of trading, and 43.29 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 40.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,241 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,741,110, which is approximately 0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,764,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.49 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $607.83 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 13,251,687 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 10,959,912 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 153,931,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,142,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,133,233 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,956,363 shares during the same period.