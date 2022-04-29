Market cap of Prologis Inc. [PLD] reaches 131.05B – now what?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 3.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $173.01. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Prologis Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net earnings per diluted share was $1.54 for the quarter compared with $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.09 for the quarter compared with $0.97 for the same period in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4045675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $131.05 billion, with 739.80 million shares outstanding and 737.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4045675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $180.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 146.00.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.64, while it was recorded at 168.55 for the last single week of trading, and 146.93 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $120,110 million, or 96.80% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,871, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,044,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.33 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.11 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 7.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 668 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 21,953,566 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 18,782,777 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 653,499,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,236,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,506,223 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,054,253 shares during the same period.