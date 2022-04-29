Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 41.33M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 7.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.43. The company report on April 19, 2022 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF UNIQUE MANDALA ART USING AI.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that the Company’s subsidiary Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) has received from our strategic partner, IQI Media Inc, a number of licenses for original artworks of Mandala Art, an intricate hand-painted craft that is translated as ‘sacred circle’ in ancient Sanskrit. The distinctive geometric patterns of drawings with professional therapists can help improve concentration and ventilate inner emotions; academically this is seen as a means of ‘art therapy’ for mental illness. Ouction’s development team will use artificial intelligence technology (deep-learning, etc.) to enhance the quality and create the quantity of unique multiple work production from the original licensed Mandala works. This is an important strategic development in AI-enhanced production of unique works.

Mandala in Hindu and Buddhist tantrism, a symbolic diagram used in the performance of sacred rites and as an instrument of meditation. The mandala is basically a representation of the universe, a consecrated area that serves as a receptacle of the gods and as a collection point of universal forces. A mandala is a geometric configuration of symbols, generally represents the spiritual journey, starting from outside to the inner core, through layers. This would be a new line of AI assisted NFT that we would create for our Ouction platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4885250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at 11.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.23%.

The market cap for IMTE stock reached $41.33 million, with 9.33 million shares outstanding and 4.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 958.10K shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 4885250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06.

How has IMTE stock performed recently?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -77.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 41,137 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,611 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,600 shares during the same period.