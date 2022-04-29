Market Analysts see Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE: PRM] jumped around 0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.40 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRM” on November 9, 2021 .

Strong full year performance in the Fire Safety segment despite lapping the record 2020 U.S. fire season .

Compared to the average trading volume of 445.22K shares, PRM reached a trading volume of 3751624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]?

UBS have made an estimate for Perimeter Solutions SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perimeter Solutions SA is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has PRM stock performed recently?

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.20 for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading.

Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Perimeter Solutions SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Perimeter Solutions SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Perimeter Solutions SA [PRM]

There are presently around $1,557 million, or 92.40% of PRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRM stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 20,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 13,978,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.38 million in PRM stocks shares; and TIGER EYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $110.13 million in PRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perimeter Solutions SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Perimeter Solutions SA [NYSE:PRM] by around 149,751,801 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,751,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,751,801 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.