Market Analysts see Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gaining to $16.20. Time to buy?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] loss -20.87% or -0.24 points to close at $0.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3245358 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.165 and dropped to $0.9088, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAAS points out that the company has recorded -76.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 20.18% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 553.33K shares, RAAS reached to a volume of 3245358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAAS shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for RAAS stock

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.52. With this latest performance, RAAS shares dropped by -54.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.68 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8206, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3226 for the last 200 days.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAAS is now -72.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.18. Additionally, RAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] managed to generate an average of -$59,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]

Positions in Cloopen Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 1,301,561 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,739,151 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 692,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,348,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 346,592 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,172 shares during the same period.