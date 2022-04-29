Market Analysts see Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 8.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for May 4, 2022.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced today that it plans to release 2022 first quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-877-407-9716 for domestic callers and 1-201-493-6779 for international callers, and reference conference ID 13728750 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3020275 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at 10.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.46%.

The market cap for ASXC stock reached $121.42 million, with 234.94 million shares outstanding and 233.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 3020275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6078, while it was recorded at 0.4738 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3820 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $32 million, or 32.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,793,991, which is approximately 0.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,703,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 million in ASXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.26 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 8,395,005 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,045,199 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 57,220,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,660,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,506,383 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 267,874 shares during the same period.