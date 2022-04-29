Market Analysts see 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] falling to $29. Time to buy?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -4.01 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on April 25, 2022 that 3D Systems Announces CFO Transition and Reiterates 2022 Guidance.

Veteran CFO Wayne Pensky to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 3745364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $12.00 and dropped to a low of $11.141 until finishing in the latest session at $11.74.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.57. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $21.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $18, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on DDD stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DDD shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.44. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.97 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

DDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 30.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,040 million, or 66.20% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,795,446, which is approximately 3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,457,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.0 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $67.7 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 8,222,414 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 7,723,963 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 72,633,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,579,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,353,287 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,418,628 shares during the same period.