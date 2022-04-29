Market Analysts see 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that 1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Announces Date of its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that its first quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.

A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.onemedical.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-258-1651 for U.S. participants, or 1-612-979-9928 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 8876254. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. represents 192.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.70 billion with the latest information. ONEM stock price has been found in the range of $6.95 to $7.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 2824390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for ONEM stock

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.03. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -32.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $1,113 million, or 86.80% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,124,081, which is approximately 42.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,793,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.83 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $103.46 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 39,157,395 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 32,235,429 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,036,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,429,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,222,123 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 20,145,551 shares during the same period.