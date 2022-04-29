Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Is Currently -25.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.67%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Limelight Networks Reports Record First Quarter Results.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2022 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA growth year over year.

“First quarter 2022 results were ahead of plan as we continue building on the momentum established in the second half of 2021. Revenue for the first quarter came in at $58.0 million, up 13% year over year. Gross Margin was 30.7%, up 630 basis points year over year and Adjusted EBITDA was $2 million versus a loss of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021,” said Bob Lyons, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, LLNW stock dropped by -6.89%. The one-year Limelight Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.0. The average equity rating for LLNW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $489.59 million, with 134.03 million shares outstanding and 121.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, LLNW stock reached a trading volume of 11165252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $5 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

LLNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.67. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -36.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Limelight Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.45. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.52.

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

LLNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $308 million, or 52.00% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,315,847, which is approximately -1.374% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,256,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.22 million in LLNW stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $18.52 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 32.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 12,034,765 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,631,917 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 47,604,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,271,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,829 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,367,406 shares during the same period.