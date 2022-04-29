JP Morgan slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $10.29 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Viad Corp Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 95.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $10.04 to $10.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 5113223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $642 million, or 66.20% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,138,580, which is approximately 7.732% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,287,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.12 million in MGI stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $38.11 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -18.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 19,518,862 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 21,807,479 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,103,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,430,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,393,610 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 14,072,088 shares during the same period.