JP Morgan lifts Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.23%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that REALOGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Realogy demonstrated continued momentum in our strategic transformation, delivering some of the best revenue and Operating EBITDA results for a first quarter in company history,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “Bolstered by our proven performance, industry-leading talent, and technology leadership, we continue to position Realogy for the future as we move real estate to what’s next.”.

Over the last 12 months, RLGY stock dropped by -30.18%. The one-year Realogy Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.91. The average equity rating for RLGY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 116.70 million shares outstanding and 115.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, RLGY stock reached a trading volume of 3768291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $18 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RLGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.23. With this latest performance, RLGY shares dropped by -28.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.81 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.59, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realogy Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RLGY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 27.70%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,446 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,217,259, which is approximately 2.741% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,730,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.08 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $139.91 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly 8.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 6,642,285 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 9,048,673 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 107,331,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,022,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,976 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,295,609 shares during the same period.