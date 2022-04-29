JP Morgan lifts Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AFIB] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.922, while the highest price level was $1.29. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Acutus Medical to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Acutus will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 570-1131 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 3455233. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Acutus investor relations website at ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.04 percent and weekly performance of 11.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 539.08K shares, AFIB reached to a volume of 71887098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AFIB stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AFIB shares from 39 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

AFIB stock trade performance evaluation

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, AFIB shares dropped by -40.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4865, while it was recorded at 0.8724 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1314 for the last 200 days.

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -671.19 and a Gross Margin at -90.73. Acutus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -681.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96.

Acutus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 69.30% of AFIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 2,648,386, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,648,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in AFIB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 million in AFIB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acutus Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AFIB] by around 4,842,798 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,431,913 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,475,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,750,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFIB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 718,769 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,743,264 shares during the same period.