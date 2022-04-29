Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell -6.74% so far this year. What now?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Hologic Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

– Revenue of $1.436 Billion, GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.80, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.07 All Significantly Ahead of Expectations –.

– Company Again Increases Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance –.

A sum of 4400945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Hologic Inc. shares reached a high of $71.87 and dropped to a low of $67.61 until finishing in the latest session at $71.40.

The one-year HOLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.09. The average equity rating for HOLX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $85.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $78, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

HOLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, HOLX shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.81, while it was recorded at 71.89 for the last single week of trading, and 73.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hologic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.64. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $279,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

HOLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 1.70%.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,425 million, or 97.20% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,296,661, which is approximately -1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,500,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 13,333,701 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 16,873,763 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 201,651,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,858,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,036 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,119 shares during the same period.