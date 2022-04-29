Guggenheim lifts American Well Corporation [AMWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] traded at a low on 04/28/22, posting a -8.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Amwell Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Susan Worthy.

Industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling effective marketing strategies for leading healthcare companies.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced Susan Worthy has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Susan is a tenured marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience leading marketing for healthcare services and technology companies. In her new role, Susan will be responsible for leading Amwell’s overall marketing strategy and will play a pivotal part in building upon the company’s market position to drive continued growth, as well as shareholder and customer value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6350070 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Well Corporation stands at 7.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for AMWL stock reached $913.43 million, with 265.93 million shares outstanding and 164.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 6350070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -25.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.47 and a Gross Margin at +34.90. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.49.

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

Insider trade positions for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $364 million, or 52.00% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,852,808, which is approximately 9.364% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 16,384,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.45 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.58 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 4.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 25,066,885 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 10,381,959 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 80,613,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,062,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,814,228 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,253,649 shares during the same period.