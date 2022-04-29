Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Revenue clocked in at $8.52 billion, up 6.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] jumped around 7.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $143.89 at the close of the session, up 5.66%. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Global Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 2, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 2, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

Global Payments Inc. stock is now 6.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPN Stock saw the intraday high of $143.91 and lowest of $138.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 219.99, which means current price is +18.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 2805474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $186.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.19, while it was recorded at 136.26 for the last single week of trading, and 147.55 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16.

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 18.16%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $32,925 million, or 87.20% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,330,940, which is approximately -0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,126,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.36 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -7.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 30,215,910 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 37,178,989 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 174,383,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,778,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,756,869 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,938,391 shares during the same period.