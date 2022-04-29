Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Stock trading around $17.60 per share: What’s Next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] closed the trading session at $17.60 on 04/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.96, while the highest price level was $18.21. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Freshworks CRM for E-Commerce to Help Millions of Shopify Businesses Create More Delightful Customer Experiences.

Merchants can now integrate Freshworks CRM with their Shopify storefront to create engaging and personalized experiences across sales, support, and marketing.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced Freshworks CRM for e-commerce is now available in the Shopify App Store. The solution integrates directly with Shopify to provide its millions of merchants with a unified CRM that enables live conversational support, marketing and sales where and when consumers want to buy online.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.98 percent and weekly performance of -4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, FRSH reached to a volume of 4183187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $920 million, or 61.70% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 6,729,186, which is approximately 119.5% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,063,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.63 million in FRSH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $71.39 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 147.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 22,126,245 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 7,978,035 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 22,719,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,824,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,357,182 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,314,516 shares during the same period.