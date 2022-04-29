Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] moved up 6.03: Why It’s Important

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] price surged by 6.03 percent to reach at $1.38. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Board Approves FTAI Infrastructure Spin-off, Declares Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

A sum of 5700227 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 567.77K shares. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares reached a high of $24.52 and dropped to a low of $22.4697 until finishing in the latest session at $24.25.

The one-year FTAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.16. The average equity rating for FTAI stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

FTAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, FTAI shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.70. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,876 million, or 77.40% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,615,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.42 million in FTAI stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $137.97 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly -11.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI] by around 11,015,712 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,945,699 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,417,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,379,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,900,580 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,673 shares during the same period.