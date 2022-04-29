For Tapestry Inc. [TPR], Analyst sees a rise to $62. What next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $32.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. Appoints David L. Casey as Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that David L. Casey is appointed as Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer, effective May 16, 2022. This newly created position reflects Tapestry’s purpose-led, people-centered philosophy and advances its ongoing commitment to building Tapestry’s inclusive culture and creating a company that truly reflects the diversity of its customers, its employees, and the communities it serves. Mr. Casey will have responsibility for continuing to shape and deliver Tapestry’s Equity, Inclusion and Diversity strategy and will oversee Tapestry’s social impact efforts through advocacy, philanthropy and volunteerism. This role has a global scope across Tapestry and its brands and reports jointly to Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Dunn, the Company’s Global Human Resources Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005147/en/.

Tapestry Inc. represents 271.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.16 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $32.07 to $33.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5718441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.52, while it was recorded at 33.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 17.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $7,681 million, or 92.60% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $945.3 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $605.13 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,161,965 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 30,071,155 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 188,552,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,785,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,407,133 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 9,274,561 shares during the same period.