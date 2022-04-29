For GoHealth Inc. [GOCO], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.817 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on April 27, 2022 that GoHealth’s First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2022.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on May 10, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call. Interested parties are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 866-374-5140 and conference ID 60724445. The company suggests that participants dial-in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 5:00 p.m. (ET) start time.

GoHealth Inc. stock has also gained 12.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOCO stock has declined by -64.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.06% and lost -78.44% year-on date.

The market cap for GOCO stock reached $288.63 million, with 320.84 million shares outstanding and 74.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 3738709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.63. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -37.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.71 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2954, while it was recorded at 0.7644 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9596 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 67.40% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.5 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.75 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -12.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 9,272,553 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 15,848,167 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 62,426,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,547,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,050,224 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,602,109 shares during the same period.