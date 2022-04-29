For BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -34.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -35.84%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that BIOLASE ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-25 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT.

COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON SPLIT-ADJUSTED BASIS ON APRIL 29, 2022.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (“BIOLASE” or the “Company”), today announced that it held its annual meeting of stockholders on April 28, 2022 where the Company’s stockholders granted the Board of Directors the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio between 1-to-2 and 1-to-25. Shortly following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors exercised such discretion to effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split that will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2022, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on April 29, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BIOL stock dropped by -74.29%. The one-year BIOLASE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.78. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.22 million, with 153.56 million shares outstanding and 149.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, BIOL stock reached a trading volume of 8342210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.84. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -44.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.83 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3350, while it was recorded at 0.2796 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4849 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.18. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.55.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.40% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,972, which is approximately -1.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,066,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.59 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 1,151,607 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,046,781 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,406,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,605,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 308,026 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,070,076 shares during the same period.