For Allego N.V. [ALLG], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Allego N.V. [NYSE: ALLG] jumped around 3.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.38 at the close of the session, up 45.31%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Fast Charging Network, to Present at the 2022 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit.

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public charging network, announced today that the Company’s CFO, Ton Louwers, will present at the 2022 Bank of America Global Automotive Summit held in New York, NY on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:50 pm ET.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings on this day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your BofA Securities institutional sales representative. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.allego.eu/events-publications.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ALLG reached a trading volume of 3078177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allego N.V. [ALLG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLG shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allego N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allego N.V. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ALLG stock performed recently?

Allego N.V. [ALLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, ALLG shares dropped by -30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Allego N.V. [ALLG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading.

Allego N.V. [ALLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allego N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Allego N.V. [ALLG]

44 institutional holders increased their position in Allego N.V. [NYSE:ALLG] by around 11,798,573 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,875,345 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 30,779,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,453,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,874,975 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,312 shares during the same period.