Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] is -70.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] price surged by 12.32 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on April 25, 2022 that KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 27th & 28th.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference to be held on April 27-28, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders.

A sum of 6149124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.31M shares. Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.287 and dropped to a low of $0.2461 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year ENVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.55. The average equity rating for ENVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVB shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ENVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, ENVB shares dropped by -23.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2961, while it was recorded at 0.2674 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2698 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enveric Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.10% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 760,589, which is approximately 53.452% of the company’s market cap and around 15.11% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 742,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in ENVB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 12.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 2,623,653 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 80,964 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,079,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,784,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,587 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,884 shares during the same period.