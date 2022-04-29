Craig Hallum lifts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] closed the trading session at $10.37 on 04/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.13, while the highest price level was $10.74. The company report on April 28, 2022 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter.

Total net revenues for the quarter were $469.6 million, down 1.0 percent compared with $474.2 million in the prior year period. Compared with the Company’s fiscal 2020 third quarter, prior to the pandemic, revenues were up 68.4 percent.

Net loss for the quarter was $23.4 million, or a loss of $0.36 per share compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior year period, primarily reflecting significant year-over-year cost increases for inbound and outbound shipping, labor, and digital marketing. Adjusted net loss1 for the quarter was $21.0 million, or a loss of $0.32 per share, compared with adjusted net income1 of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.63 percent and weekly performance of -23.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 863.52K shares, FLWS reached to a volume of 3764986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLWS shares is $30.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $57, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

FLWS stock trade performance evaluation

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.13. With this latest performance, FLWS shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 22.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.21. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $24,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 117.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.21.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $289 million, or 77.30% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,142,432, which is approximately 7.595% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, holding 1,833,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.01 million in FLWS stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $15.16 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly -1.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 7,172,341 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,799,049 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 12,855,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,827,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,847,078 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,205,290 shares during the same period.