Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $19.65 billion, up 45.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] gained 2.03% or 1.22 points to close at $61.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3355692 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Corporation Declares Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.141 per share on Constellation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 13, 2022.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, CEG reached to a volume of 3355692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $64.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for CEG stock

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.49, while it was recorded at 61.21 for the last single week of trading.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $15,945 million, or 63.50% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,165,454, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 25,878,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 14,239,987 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 17,854,514 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 227,984,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,078,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,113,725 shares, while 214 institutional investors sold positions of 5,350,775 shares during the same period.