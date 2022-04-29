CIBC lifts The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] jumped around 2.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $73.16 at the close of the session, up 3.45%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that TD Bank Group creates South Florida tech hub to accelerate digital transformation.

Plans to add 200 roles in the region, elevated by its new relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, to support the Bank’s goal to hire 2,000 tech roles.

TD Bank Group (TD) today announced the launch of a new technology delivery hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to support an emerging centre of tech innovation in South Florida. The move will help TD to tap into the growing community of tech and innovation talent for delivering new digital products and services to its customers.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is now -4.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TD Stock saw the intraday high of $73.30 and lowest of $71.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.01, which means current price is +3.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TD reached a trading volume of 5436481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $84.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TD shares from 94 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 297.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01.

How has TD stock performed recently?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.34, while it was recorded at 72.33 for the last single week of trading, and 73.72 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]

There are presently around $66,669 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 144,616,206, which is approximately 2.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 72,914,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.48 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 51,292,692 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 40,341,977 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 819,647,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 911,282,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,124,626 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,377,149 shares during the same period.