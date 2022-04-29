Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Stock trading around $48.27 per share: What’s Next?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] traded at a high on 04/28/22, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.27. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Campbell Announces New Round of Grants, Bringing Fiscal 2022 Total to Over $2 Million.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Organizations funded to strengthen and empower vibrant communities.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and the Campbell Soup Foundation today announced a new round of 42 Community Impact Grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations making an impact in the communities where Campbell has operations. The grants provide support to nonprofit organizations operating in Campbell communities whose work aligns with one or more of the focus areas of the Foundation: increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2022 grantmaking total to more than $2 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2801685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Company stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $14.63 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 194.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2801685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $44.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 31.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.69, while it was recorded at 47.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 0.84%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $7,407 million, or 53.70% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,871,919, which is approximately -2.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,050,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $849.12 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $490.74 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 1.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 16,111,708 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 11,913,906 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 129,439,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,464,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,945,047 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,264 shares during the same period.