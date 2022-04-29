BTIG Research slashes price target on Cerus Corporation [CERS] – find out why.

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] gained 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $4.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Cerus Corporation Announces Multi-Year Contract for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets with the American Red Cross.

5-year Agreement Strengthens Cerus’ Leadership Position in the U.S. Market and Will Expand Patient Access to INTERCEPT Platelets.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that it has signed a five-year contract with the American Red Cross for the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets.

Cerus Corporation represents 173.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $885.01 million with the latest information. CERS stock price has been found in the range of $4.55 to $4.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 3047109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for CERS stock

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, CERS shares dropped by -17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.30 and a Gross Margin at +49.58. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.70.

Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerus Corporation [CERS]

There are presently around $699 million, or 81.70% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,213,847, which is approximately 2.893% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.45 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.37 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly -9.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 8,027,053 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,293,054 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 132,372,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,692,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,963 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 553,182 shares during the same period.