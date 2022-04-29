BofA Securities slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.82 at the close of the session, up 7.12%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that E2open Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

Exceeded Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $7.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.58, which means current price is +9.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3726266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,230 million, or 98.60% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 38,688,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.82% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 31,383,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.1 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $213.51 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 35,506,456 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 33,724,628 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 236,287,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,518,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,064,404 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,801,166 shares during the same period.