Barclays slashes price target on Dominion Energy Inc. [D] – find out why.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] gained 0.59% or 0.49 points to close at $83.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2944413 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that U.S. Students Dig into Trees & Pollinators with Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!.

It opened the trading session at $83.64, the shares rose to $84.24 and dropped to $83.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for D points out that the company has recorded 10.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, D reached to a volume of 2944413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $90.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.21, while it was recorded at 84.05 for the last single week of trading, and 78.19 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $47,110 million, or 69.90% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,775,679, which is approximately 0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,640,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.58 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 725 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 31,420,672 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 19,571,023 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 510,709,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,701,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,846,579 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,918,484 shares during the same period.