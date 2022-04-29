Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $104.50 million, down -33.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] loss -3.26% or -0.28 points to close at $8.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3472410 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Ballard Announces Q1 2022 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2022 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

It opened the trading session at $8.62, the shares rose to $8.89 and dropped to $8.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDP points out that the company has recorded -48.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 3472410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.57. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $769 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,020,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.9 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $66.61 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 34.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 12,557,883 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,425,445 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 68,494,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,477,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,438 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,774,336 shares during the same period.