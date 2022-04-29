B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] – find out why.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.40 during the day while it closed the day at $5.31. The company report on April 21, 2022 that CHICO’S FAS 2022 SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE.

On The Journey To Creating Eco-Friendly Shopping Experiences.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (“Chico’s FAS” or the “Company”) today announces an update on the retailer’s journey to minimize its environmental footprint, support ethical sourcing and help to preserve the future of our planet through smart innovation and solution-driven design.

Chico’s FAS Inc. stock has also loss -1.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHS stock has inclined by 21.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.91% and lost -1.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CHS stock reached $682.18 million, with 117.39 million shares outstanding and 112.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CHS reached a trading volume of 3116144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CHS stock trade performance evaluation

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $528 million, or 82.30% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,579,890, which is approximately 3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,923,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.08 million in CHS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $34.12 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -4.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 10,159,869 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,552,568 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 80,654,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,366,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,161 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,072,490 shares during the same period.