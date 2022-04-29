Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $7

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.84%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Archer and United Airlines Form Joint eVTOL Advisory Committee to Support Archer’s Future Airline Operations.

The committee is a forum for United to share its expertise on maintenance and operational matters as Archer moves forward in its aircraft development process.

The committee will advise on the development of systems and features intended to improve operations and other ideas to further the widespread adoption of urban air mobility (UAM) and eVTOL aircraft.

Over the last 12 months, ACHR stock dropped by -53.23%. The one-year Archer Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.25. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.18 billion, with 240.24 million shares outstanding and 121.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ACHR stock reached a trading volume of 6421558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.84. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.70 and a Current Ratio set at 26.70.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $247 million, or 31.30% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,920,922, which is approximately -3.406% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,517,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.44 million in ACHR stocks shares; and GREYCROFT LP, currently with $29.02 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 23,656,307 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 16,137,478 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,487,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,281,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,683,714 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 13,509,137 shares during the same period.